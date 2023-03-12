A Brief But Spectacular take on designing better lives for all

Emi Kiyota is an internationally recognized thought leader on healthy aging. Inspired by her grandmother’s experience, Kiyota helps create elder communities with spaces that accommodate everyone. She shares her Brief But Spectacular take on designing better lives for all.

Steve Goldbloom is a producer and series creator of "Brief but Spectacular."

