News Wrap: Biden calls for tougher penalties for executives of failed banks

Amna Nawaz:

Wall Street had rallied on Thursday, but the optimism faded today.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 384 points, or 1 percent, to close below 31862. The Nasdaq also fell three-quarters-of-a-percent. And the S&P 500 was down 1.1 percent.

The International Criminal Court targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin today with an arrest warrant. It alleges he's responsible for illegal deportations of children from Ukraine. The Kremlin called the warrant — quote — "outrageous and unacceptable." Russia does not recognize the courts jurisdiction, nor does the United States.

Russia's Defense Ministry has announced it will honor the fighter pilots who intercepted a U.S. drone over the Black Sea this week. The unmanned craft crashed off the Crimean coast. Pentagon video released Thursday showed a Russian plane dumping fuel on the drone. After a second pass, there was visible damage to its propeller.

Published reports say the U.S. Justice Department is investigating China's ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, over surveillance of Americans. ByteDance has acknowledged U.S. journalists and others were targeted using TikTok data. It says it fired those responsible.

Today's reports came as Britain and New Zealand joined the U.S. in barring TikTok from government phones. China argued against the bans.