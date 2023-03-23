News Wrap: U.S. military says more defense spending needed to head off conflict with China

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, the U.S. military's top leaders warned it will take higher defense spending to head off a conflict with China, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to pursue judicial reforms, the largest demonstrations yet rocked France after the government raised the retirement age without a vote and the death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy topped 600 in Africa.
