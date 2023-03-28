News Wrap: Judge rules Pence must testify in DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, a federal judge has reportedly ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence must testify in the DOJ's Jan. 6 investigation, hundreds of thousands of people turned out again in France to protest raising the retirement age, there are signs Ukraine is revving up for a spring offensive and a late-night fire killed at least 40 people at a migrant detention center in Mexico.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more