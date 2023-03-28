News Wrap: Judge rules Pence must testify in DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation

In our news wrap Tuesday, a federal judge has reportedly ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence must testify in the DOJ's Jan. 6 investigation, hundreds of thousands of people turned out again in France to protest raising the retirement age, there are signs Ukraine is revving up for a spring offensive and a late-night fire killed at least 40 people at a migrant detention center in Mexico.

