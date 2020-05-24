‘Massive numbers of people’ needed to do contact tracing

Caroline Chen:

Yeah. So maybe let's start with how traditional contact tracing works and how a lot of public health departments are going to do this. So public health departments will get information from labs on on positive patients. And so they'll get that information, say, you know, that Bob has gotten a positive test. So they'll call Bob, hi you know they will check up on how Bob's doing and and what his symptoms are. And then also ask, hey, you know, can we review with you who you've been in touch with?

And this the CDC guidance right now is two days before you started to get symptoms, because that's the period in which you were probably most infected. And the definition of a contact, according to the CDC right now, is someone who you were within six feet of for more than 15 minutes. And then they'll ask, you know, do you remember people's phone numbers?

You know, this is why they're called disease detectives as well. That's another word for contact tracing. You really have to do some sleuthing here and they'll get that information and then start contacting these people who are close contacts with Bob.

Now, they don't ever actually give out Bob's name, though. So there is this level of anonymity where they'll call Wednesday, Jane, and say, hey, Jane, we have information that you were within close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus and ask Jane to then be in quarantine for 14 days.

Now, you asked about apps, and I think that digital apps are still something that's being explored at this point in time. But the idea there is that, you know, if a number of people, enough people downloaded an app that they could without taking down your location data so then later on, let's say if I voluntarily key in the information that I tested positive that there had been an anonymous log of which phones had been within a certain distance of each other. But at this point, these are still being explored.

And I think the main thing that the experts who talked to me said is that these would be most useful if this technology was working hand in hand with public health departments as a supplement as opposed to something that was working sort of off on its own independent of public health departments.