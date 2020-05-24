Climate activism in the age of COVID-19

Ivette Feliciano:

Youth climate activist Xiye Bastida says that, if nothing else, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the threat of climate change to marginal communities clear.

Xiye Bastida I was born and raised in Mexico and when I was 13 years old, my town flooded heavily. And not only that, but the waste that we had from a lot of the neighboring factories spilled over on the streets. So it was pollution and the effects of the climate crisis combined into something that completely made my town unstable economically. So ever since that was like my wakeup call.

Tamara Toles O'Laughlin What COVID has done is rip the Band-Aid off and let people know that if you don't have access and you don't have resources, then you don't have a response to a crisis that will only continue to be compounded as climate makes pandemics more likely.

So, for example, in this moment, we were planning before now to focus on flood and a fire season. For people that are stable around what they can in COVID, they will be forced to consider whether they can continue to shelter-in-place in places where there are floods, where there are fires, where it's just too hot or electricity may go up because of brownouts.