Work share programs help some businesses avoid layoffs

Hari Sreenivasan:

The coronavirus pandemic has put every country to the test. Whether measuring infection rates, mortality or unemployment, the results vary dramatically.

Here in the U.S., the government is weighing whether or not to provide another stimulus package as more than 38 million people have filed for unemployment since mid-March.

In Germany, the number of people out of work during stay at home orders surged, but a state funded short-term program there helped many avoid layoffs.

It's a work-sharing agreement that some here in the U.S. are hoping may catch on. NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has more.