New documentary shows Ukrainians’ fight for survival, devastation of war

Ali Rogin
As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its second year, more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have died and at least 8 million people are living as refugees elsewhere in Europe. Ali Rogin speaks with French writer and filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy about his latest documentary, “Slava Ukraini.”
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
