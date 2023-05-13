New documentary shows Ukrainians’ fight for survival, devastation of war

As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its second year, more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have died and at least 8 million people are living as refugees elsewhere in Europe. Ali Rogin speaks with French writer and filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy about his latest documentary, “Slava Ukraini.”

