News Wrap: Turkey’s presidential election headed to runoff between Erdogan and main rival

Audio

In our news wrap Monday, Turkey's presidential election is headed to a runoff between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a court in China sentenced a 78-year-old American citizen to life in prison on spying charges and Virginia Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly says a man armed with a metal baseball bat attacked two staff members at his district office in Fairfax.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch