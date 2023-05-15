News Wrap: Turkey’s presidential election headed to runoff between Erdogan and main rival

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Monday, Turkey's presidential election is headed to a runoff between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a court in China sentenced a 78-year-old American citizen to life in prison on spying charges and Virginia Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly says a man armed with a metal baseball bat attacked two staff members at his district office in Fairfax.
