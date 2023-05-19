News Wrap: Debt limit negotiations at standstill with time running out

In our news wrap Friday, debt ceiling negotiations between the White House and GOP leaders in Congress are at a standstill with time running out, a National Guardsman in Massachusetts accused of leaking secret documents will stay in jail while awaiting trial and Iran executed three more men linked to last year's anti-government protests.

