The heroic actions of Capt. Francis Brown Wai in World War II

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Solveig Rennan
Solveig Rennan
Leave your feedback
This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re highlighting people whose contributions have often been overlooked. Ahead of Memorial Day, we look at the lesser known story of U.S. Army Capt. Francis Brown Wai and his heroic service to the nation.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Solveig Rennan is a production assistant at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more