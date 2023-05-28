The heroic actions of Capt. Francis Brown Wai in World War II

This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re highlighting people whose contributions have often been overlooked. Ahead of Memorial Day, we look at the lesser known story of U.S. Army Capt. Francis Brown Wai and his heroic service to the nation.

