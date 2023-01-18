Mayors from across the U.S. gather to discuss issues affecting their communities

Levar Stoney:

Well, I think we have seen gun violence not just in urban centers. We have seen them in suburban and rural areas of the country as well.

We know, locally, we need be tough on crime, but also be tough on the root causes of crime. And so we put more dollars into policing, giving police raises as well. And now we're the pay leader in our region. But, also, we knew that we have to also look at this with a human services lens as well, more dollars into parks and recreation, more dollars into after-school programming as well, so the dollars reach our youth as well.

So, we have seen a decrease in the homicide rate. In 2021, we had 90 homicides. Now we were — knocked it down in 2022 to 59, a 33 percent reduction, one of the highest reductions in the United States of America. So, for us, we need more — I think we need stronger gun safety laws, right?

The fact that an 18-year-old can go into a store and purchase an AR-15, that's a problem. We have a problem with that. You see mass shootings all across the country, Buffalo, for example. But, at the end of the day, if a child can get even ahold of — a 6-year-old can get ahold of a gun in our country, that's a problem.

And so we need less thoughts and prayers and more and stronger gun safety laws to keep guns out of the hands of wrongdoers.