Media executive Byron Allen on breaking barriers in show business

Media mogul Byron Allen is the chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, one of the largest privately held media companies in the world. He joins Geoff Bennett for our Weekend Spotlight to talk about how he forged a path for himself and broke barriers in the world of show business.

