Miles-long freight trains cause problems for communities near railroad crossings

William Brangham
Courtney Norris
Karina Cuevas
Freight trains are getting longer in the U.S. with some stretching for two or three miles. Longer trains allow for more goods to move more efficiently, lowering fuel costs for the railroads. But these trains, especially when they stall, are cutting some communities in half. That's the focus of a new report from Investigate TV and ProPublica. William Brangham discussed the impact with Joce Sterman.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
