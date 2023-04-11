Millions at risk of losing Medicaid coverage as pandemic-era program ends

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Karina Cuevas
Karina Cuevas
Leave your feedback
Before the pandemic, people had to re-enroll for Medicaid every year by submitting paperwork. That was suspended when COVID hit, but starting this month, Medicaid recipients have to make sure they are enrolled again. Not everyone will receive a notice or complete the applications on time and many will fall through the cracks due to changing addresses or language barriers. William Brangham reports.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more