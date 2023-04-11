Millions at risk of losing Medicaid coverage as pandemic-era program ends

Before the pandemic, people had to re-enroll for Medicaid every year by submitting paperwork. That was suspended when COVID hit, but starting this month, Medicaid recipients have to make sure they are enrolled again. Not everyone will receive a notice or complete the applications on time and many will fall through the cracks due to changing addresses or language barriers. William Brangham reports.

