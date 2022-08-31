Millions of flood victims in Pakistan now at risk of waterborne disease

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Nick Schifrin
The World Health Organization warned that millions of Pakistanis affected by historic floods are now at risk of waterborne disease. Areas in central and southern Pakistan are still underwater and 70,000 more homes have been damaged, adding to the one million homes already impacted. Abdullah Fadil, the UNICEF representative in Pakistan, joined Nick Schifrin to discuss the humanitarian crisis.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
