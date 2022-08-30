Pakistan, U.N. seek international aid amid catastrophic flooding that displaced millions

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Zeba Warsi
Zeba Warsi
Leave your feedback
The United Nations is calling for $160 million in emergency funding to help Pakistan cope with catastrophic flooding. The disaster has killed more than 1,160 people, displaced millions, destroyed roads and crops and left one-third of the country, an area the size of Colorado, under water. Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's minister of climate change, joined Nick Schifrin to discuss the ongoing disaster.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Zeba Warsi is a producer, foreign affairs. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism and human rights from CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: