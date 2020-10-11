Mobile outreach: A lifeline during COVID-19

Hari Sreenivasan:

Yesterday, we brought you a story about the pressures small and independent businesses in Maine are under due to the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That uncertainty has increased the need for social services, especially for the homeless who, due to COVID-19 restrictions, don't have the same access to resources as they did before.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker reports on what is being done to help fill in the gaps.