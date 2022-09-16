Mother and daughter sit down for candid conversation about vaccine hesitancy

Mary Christa Smith:

I was so excited to be pregnant with you and nervous and wanted to do the right thing.

I also was surrounded by other moms who were very convinced that vaccines were dangerous. There had been an article that came out in The Lancet. It was an article by I think his name is Andrew Wakefield about the potential that the MMR vaccine could cause autism in babies.

Dr. Trahern W. Jones, University of Utah: So, in the 1990s, Andrew Wakefield was a physician who enrolled about 12 children into a study where he made a link between the MMR vaccine and childhood autism.

Since then, that study has been debunked by numerous sources, and the article itself was retracted. And Wakefield himself has faced censure as a physician, both in the United Kingdom and in the United States.