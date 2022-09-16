News Wrap: Biden meets with families of Americans jailed in Russia

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Friday, President Biden met with relatives of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two Americans jailed in Russia. In Pakistan, officials say floodwaters are now rapidly receding in the hard-hit Sindh province. Plus, the line in London to view Queen Elizabeth's coffin grew so long that the government warned it could take 24 hours to get into Westminster Hall.
