Movie tells true story of man delivering beer to friends fighting in Vietnam War

Mike Cerre
Mike Cerre
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Just how far will a man go for his friends? The new movie "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" is based on a true story that answers that question while paying homage to those who served in the Vietnam War. The loyalty of those brothers in arms is critical to how younger generations remember their service and sacrifice. Special correspondent Mike Cerre reports for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
