Charlayne Hunter-Gault’s ‘My People’ looks back on her trailblazing career in journalism

Judy Woodruff
By —

Judy Woodruff

Audio

Charlayne Hunter-Gault's trailblazing career in journalism has spanned more than 50 years. But before that, she made news herself when she became one of the first Black students to desegregate the University of Georgia in 1961. Hunter-Gault joined Judy Woodruff to discuss her new book, "My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives."

Listen to this Segment

Judy Woodruff
By —

Judy Woodruff

Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is the anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.

@judywoodruff

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: