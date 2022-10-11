Charlayne Hunter-Gault’s ‘My People’ looks back on her trailblazing career in journalism

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Judy Woodruff
Charlayne Hunter-Gault's trailblazing career in journalism has spanned more than 50 years. But before that, she made news herself when she became one of the first Black students to desegregate the University of Georgia in 1961. Hunter-Gault joined Judy Woodruff to discuss her new book, "My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives."
Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is the anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
