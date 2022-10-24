‘Nation’s Report Card’ shows test scores at lowest level in decades

William Brangham:

Judy, this is the first national report card since 2019. Nearly 450,000 fourth and eighth graders from some 10,000 different schools around the country were tested, and the results are alarming.

Only 36 percent of fourth graders and 26 percent of eighth graders were proficient in math, meaning they could demonstrate solid academic performance on challenging subject matter. In reading, it wasn't much better. Just 33 percent of fourth graders and 31 percent of eight graders were deemed proficient and above.

From 2019, the average math score for fourth graders fell five points, with eighth graders dropping by eight. In reading, average scores for fourth and eighth graders fell by three points. Not one state in the country saw significant improvement in these average test scores.

So, for a closer look at these findings, I am joined by Peggy Carr. She's the commissioner of the National Center For Education Statistics, which issued today's report.

Peggy Carr, thank you so much for being here.

Sort of difficult circumstances to talk to about this. I mean, this is almost two decades of educational progress nearly washed away. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona today called these results appalling and unacceptable. Do you agree with that choice of words and that assessment?

Peggy Carr, Commissioner, National Center for Education Statistics: Well, what can say is that these findings represent a defining moment in the history of education in this country.

The pandemic and all of the disruptions that it caused really has put a whole generation of students off their kilter for success. They have been off-tracked and we need to do something about it. We have to act, and we have to act decisively to get these students back on track.