‘Nature: American Spring LIVE’ tracks the change of seasons

Phil Torres:

Yeah. You know we do take it for granted because we just look at a day and we say hey, today spring but for animals they take triggers from the light, from precipitation, from the heat. And so, if you take something like bees and flowers, right. So bees need flowers to get the nectar, flowers need bees so that they get pollinated. Well, if bees come out because they're triggered by say heat and it's a warm day but the flowers haven't bloomed yet because they're triggered by light, there's this discord that is going to start to happen more and more in nature and more and more during this critical period of spring where animals in the resources or plants and their pollinators aren't gonna be matching up.