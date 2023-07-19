New book ‘The Right Call’ reveals life lessons from sports

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Ryan Connelly Holmes
Ryan Connelly Holmes
Leave your feedback
Elite athletes tend to hold a special place in America's imagination. It's almost as if sports stars are mythical figures capable of executing greatness at critical moments when stakes are high. But the book "The Right Call: What Sports Teach Us About Work and Life" debunks that and reveals the rest of us can learn a lot from the sports greats. Amna Nawaz discussed that with writer Sally Jenkins.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more