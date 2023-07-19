New book ‘The Right Call’ reveals life lessons from sports

Elite athletes tend to hold a special place in America's imagination. It's almost as if sports stars are mythical figures capable of executing greatness at critical moments when stakes are high. But the book "The Right Call: What Sports Teach Us About Work and Life" debunks that and reveals the rest of us can learn a lot from the sports greats. Amna Nawaz discussed that with writer Sally Jenkins.

