New book ‘Weapons of Mass Delusion’ details Republicans’ embrace of conspiracy theories

Heading into the final days of the midterms, large parts of the Republican base remain tethered to former President Trump’s lies about the last election. Lisa Desjardins sat down with Robert Draper, author of the new book, "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind." They discussed what he calls "the politics of hysteria."

