New book ‘Weapons of Mass Delusion’ details Republicans’ embrace of conspiracy theories

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Kyle Midura
Kyle Midura
Leave your feedback
Heading into the final days of the midterms, large parts of the Republican base remain tethered to former President Trump’s lies about the last election. Lisa Desjardins sat down with Robert Draper, author of the new book, "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind." They discussed what he calls "the politics of hysteria."
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: