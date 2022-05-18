New exhibit chronicles work of late painter Barkley Hendricks and his use of the camera

Jared Bowen, GBH

Barkley L. Hendricks was a contemporary American painter who made pioneering contributions to Black portraiture and conceptualism. Special correspondent Jared Bowen of GBH Boston takes us to an exhibit of his work at Brandeis University's Rose Art Museum, and shows us how Hendricks used the camera as what he called his “mechanical sketchbook." It's part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

