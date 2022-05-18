New exhibit chronicles work of late painter Barkley Hendricks and his use of the camera

Jared Bowen, GBH
Jared Bowen, GBH
Leave your feedback
Barkley L. Hendricks was a contemporary American painter who made pioneering contributions to Black portraiture and conceptualism. Special correspondent Jared Bowen of GBH Boston takes us to an exhibit of his work at Brandeis University's Rose Art Museum, and shows us how Hendricks used the camera as what he called his “mechanical sketchbook." It's part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: