New details, but few answers, about Thursday’s Indianapolis shooting

Hari Sreenivasan:

The 19-year-old gunman — who reportedly killed himself in Thursday's mass shooting — had been on law enforcement's radar. According to the FBI, the gunman was placed on a "mental health temporary hold" last year after his mother contacted police over concerns that he might attempt quote "suicide by cop." Police say they searched items his room at the time and removed a shotgun, which was not returned.

Lawrence Andrea, public safety and breaking news reporter for the Indianapolis Star has been covering the shooting. I spoke with him earlier today from Indianapolis.

Do the police have any reason to believe that this was motivated in any way or that it was random? I mean, do they have computers? Have they checked his web history, social media accounts?