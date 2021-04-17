Prince Philip is laid to rest after small funeral amid COVID-19 restrictions

Ryan Chilcote:

It isn't what we saw. And the reason for that is because of COVID-19 and the restrictions that continue in the U.K. And it was just five days ago that stores were allowed to open in the U.K. They've been closed for months, but there are still restrictions on funerals. No more than 30 people are allowed. So the royal family kept to that. There were 30 people inside the chapel. The queen had to sit by herself. No singing was allowed because the choristers are the only people that are allowed to sing.

So the royal family did all of this because that is the rules. And they obviously wanted to conform to the rules, particularly because this country's been in lockdown for so long and people have had to deal with so many deaths and in so many cases, alone, that I think that they felt that this was the appropriate way to do this.

Remember, more than 127,000 people have passed away from COVID since the pandemic began here in the U.K. And an awful lot of those people had to go through funerals without everyone that they would have liked to see at it.