Why field training officers are hindering police reform

Hari Sreenivasan:

The Derek Chauvin trial and the police shootings of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo have renewed conversations on police training and de-escalation tactics. But despite mandates for training reform, roadblocks remain — often with the officers tasked with the training.

Last year, The Marshall Project reviewed 10 large city departments and the records of their field training officers.

Simone Weischelbaum is a staff writer with The Marshall Project and joined me from New York to discuss their findings.

Simone, something that's been a little distressing in the last few cases of police actions against individuals is the role that trainers play. What is a field trainer for people who aren't familiar with it?