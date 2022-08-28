New documentary shares the story of children who lived through Hurricane Katrina

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Winston Wilde
Winston Wilde
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
Hurricane Katrina devastated the city of New Orleans 17 years ago, with more than 1800 lives lost and more than $100 billion in property damage. Many of those who lived through the storm were children at the time and traumatized by the experience. The documentary "Katrina Babies" is a collection of stories about those who experienced the storm as children and how it has impacted their lives. Geoff Bennett is joined by the filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr., a New Orleans native and survivor of Hurricane Katrina, to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: