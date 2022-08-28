New documentary shares the story of children who lived through Hurricane Katrina

Hurricane Katrina devastated the city of New Orleans 17 years ago, with more than 1800 lives lost and more than $100 billion in property damage. Many of those who lived through the storm were children at the time and traumatized by the experience. The documentary "Katrina Babies" is a collection of stories about those who experienced the storm as children and how it has impacted their lives. Geoff Bennett is joined by the filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr., a New Orleans native and survivor of Hurricane Katrina, to discuss.