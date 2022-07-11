New documents reveal how far Uber executives were willing to go to grow their business

Doug MacMillan, The Washington Post:

Yes.

So, everywhere Uber expanded, there was a tension with the local taxi industry, where these taxi drivers who have been — some invested their whole their whole lives and their whole careers in having these taxi jobs saw Uber as a threat to their livelihoods. And, in some places, they reacted with physical violence against Uber drivers.

And we saw this across Europe, and particularly in France. We saw a moment in time where there were a lot of attacks against Uber drivers, and where the executives of the company were starting to look at these attacks and look at the possibility of not focusing on how do we protect our drivers and how do we keep them safe, but potentially using these incidents of violence for Uber's own political gain.

And so the text conversation we saw, which kind of is the most striking document in all 124,000 documents in this trove of Uber files, was that Travis Kalanick was looking at this possible — possible demonstration where his drivers would be put at physical risk, and said: I think it's worth it. Violence guarantees success.

So this kind of, like, reframing violence against his own drivers, the people who kind of built his service on, I think, is kind of shocking to a lot of people who expected kind of more interest in promoting and protecting the safety of these people.