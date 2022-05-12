‘Philip Guston Now’ portrays art of controversial and confrontational painter

Jared Bowen, GBH
Maureen Barillaro
Robert Judge
Two years ago, four museums were set to present a retrospective of painter Philip Guston. But then, in one of the biggest controversies to hit the art world in the last few years, it all imploded. Now, the show has finally launched at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Special correspondent Jared Bowen of GBH Boston has the story for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
