News Wrap: 2 pilots killed as tanker plane fighting Greek wildfires crashes

In our news wrap Tuesday, wildfires raged on across southern Greece and the tragedy deepened when a tanker plane crashed and killed two pilots, backlash in Israel grew over the vote to weaken the country's supreme court, Russia rejected new calls from the United Nations to reinstate the Black Sea grain deal and UPS reached a tentative deal with the Teamsters likely averting a crippling strike.
