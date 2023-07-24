News Wrap: Wildfires force thousands of tourists to evacuate Greek islands

Geoff Bennett:

The flames were fueled by intense winds and high weekend temperatures, which soared to 113 degrees on Greece's mainland.

Meantime, forest fires in Algeria have killed at least 34 people, including 10 soldiers. Nearly 100 blazes are burning in mountainous regions of the North African country, forcing many people to evacuate. Some 7,500 firefighters are working to get the flames under control amid a stifling heat wave.

In Ukraine, Russian drone struck grain facilities in Odesa along a critical route for Ukrainian exports. Social media video showed extensive damage to grain silos along the Danube River. Russia has expanded its air campaign after backing out the Black Sea grain deal one week ago. That deal had kept the trade routes safe from the war. Meantime, Russia accused Ukraine of striking two buildings in Moscow today, including one near the Defense Ministry's headquarters.

Spain is in political limbo tonight after Sunday's elections failed to yield an outright winner. The conservative Popular Party won 136 seats, while the incumbent Socialist Party banked 122. Meantime, support for the far right Vox Party fell sharply.

The two leading parties claimed victory last night in Madrid, even though both fell short of the seats needed to secure an absolute majority