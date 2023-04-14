News Wrap: 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged in U.S. fentanyl trafficking case

In our news wrap Friday, the DOJ charged 28 members of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel in a fentanyl trafficking investigation, Montana is poised to impose the nation's first total ban on TikTok, France's Constitutional Council approved a plan raising the retirement age to 64 and the Saudi-backed government in Yemen and rebels linked to Iran have started a three-day exchange of nearly 900 prisoners.

