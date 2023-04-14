News Wrap: 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged in U.S. fentanyl trafficking case

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Friday, the DOJ charged 28 members of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel in a fentanyl trafficking investigation, Montana is poised to impose the nation's first total ban on TikTok, France's Constitutional Council approved a plan raising the retirement age to 64 and the Saudi-backed government in Yemen and rebels linked to Iran have started a three-day exchange of nearly 900 prisoners.
