News Wrap: 6th person facing charges in deadly birthday party shooting in Alabama

In our news wrap Friday, police in Alabama have now charged a sixth person in last weekend's deadly birthday party shooting in Dadeville, the Sudan military and a rival paramilitary group announced a three-day ceasefire for the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and President Biden signed an executive order to make environmental justice a high priority.
