News Wrap: IAEA head says situation at Ukraine nuclear plant has worsened

Audio

In our news wrap Wednesday, the head of the UN nuclear agency says the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine has worsened since September, the U.S. Senate moved to reclaim war-making powers for Congress, Pope Francis has been hospitalized in Rome for a respiratory infection, and the U.S. and Israel faced a rare public flare-up over a court overhaul plan.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch