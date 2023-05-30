News Wrap: 9 wounded in Memorial Day shooting in Hollywood, Florida

In our news wrap Tuesday, police in Hollywood, Florida, searched for three suspects after a Memorial Day shooting at a beach wounded at least nine people, a federal trial began for the gunman charged in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history and five people are unaccounted for after an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, partially collapsed on Sunday.

