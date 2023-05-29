News Wrap: Apartment building partially collapses in Davenport, Iowa

In our news wrap Monday, officials say there are no known fatalities or people still trapped after an apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, warring factions in Sudan agreed to extend a cease-fire for another five days and Uganda's president signed one of the world's most restrictive anti-LGBTQ+ bills calling for life imprisonment for anyone convicted of homosexuality.

