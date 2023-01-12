News Wrap: Air travel back to normal day after FAA outage

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Thursday, U.S. air travel returned to close to normal after a government computer system broke down and grounded all flights for a time, the mayor of Selma, Alabama, reports significant damage from a large tornado that struck the city and the U.S. House voted to bar the sale of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve to companies linked to China.
Amna Nawaz:
In the day's other headlines: U.S. air travel returned to close to normal, with 100 flights canceled and 1,700 delayed.
A day earlier, travelers were stranded in terminals nationwide after a government computer system broke down. The outage grounded all flights for a time. An investigation is ongoing, but, so far, officials are blaming a damaged database file.
The mayor of Selma, Alabama, reports significant damage from a large tornado that struck the city this afternoon. The storm blew down trees, whipped debris across roads and damaged cars and homes. Neighboring counties reported damage as well. There was no word of any deaths or injuries.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted today to bar the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies linked to China. More than 100 Democrats joined Republicans, saying the ban protects U.S. national security. Opponents said only a tiny percentage of U.S. oil sales to China come from that Strategic Reserve. The bill's prospects in the Democratic-controlled Senate are unclear.
In Ukraine. Russia claimed again that its troops are making grinding gains in the battle for a small eastern town. The area around Soledar is now one of the war's bloodiest battlegrounds. Its fall could leave the city of Bakhmut surrounded, but the Ukrainians insist they're still holding out.
Hanna Malyar, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister (through translator):
Fighting is fierce in Soledar. The enemy has high losses trying to break through our defense lines. The area outside the city is covered with the bodies of Putin's troops. Nevertheless, the Russians are moving over their own corpses.
If the Russians do capture Soledar, it would mark their most significant battlefield victory in months.
Back in this country, federal prosecutors began making their case against former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants in the latest January 6 case. The members of the far right extremist group are on trial for seditious conspiracy. In opening statements, prosecutor said the defendants took aim at the heart of American democracy. Defense lawyers insisted there was no organized conspiracy to interfere with the 2020 election results.
Nurses in New York City have reached a tentative deal that ends a three-day strike at two major hospitals. Thousands of nurses walked out on Monday in the Bronx and Manhattan over staffing shortages and patient loads. The tentative contract promises better working conditions and raises totaling 19 percent over three years.
And, on Wall Street, the December inflation report nudged stocks higher. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 217 points to close below 34190. The Nasdaq rose 69 points and the S&P 500 added 13.
