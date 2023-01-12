News Wrap: Air travel back to normal day after FAA outage

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other headlines: U.S. air travel returned to close to normal, with 100 flights canceled and 1,700 delayed.

A day earlier, travelers were stranded in terminals nationwide after a government computer system broke down. The outage grounded all flights for a time. An investigation is ongoing, but, so far, officials are blaming a damaged database file.

The mayor of Selma, Alabama, reports significant damage from a large tornado that struck the city this afternoon. The storm blew down trees, whipped debris across roads and damaged cars and homes. Neighboring counties reported damage as well. There was no word of any deaths or injuries.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted today to bar the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies linked to China. More than 100 Democrats joined Republicans, saying the ban protects U.S. national security. Opponents said only a tiny percentage of U.S. oil sales to China come from that Strategic Reserve. The bill's prospects in the Democratic-controlled Senate are unclear.

In Ukraine. Russia claimed again that its troops are making grinding gains in the battle for a small eastern town. The area around Soledar is now one of the war's bloodiest battlegrounds. Its fall could leave the city of Bakhmut surrounded, but the Ukrainians insist they're still holding out.