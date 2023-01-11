News Wrap: Rep. George Santos insists he will not resign amid calls for him to step down

Geoff Bennett:

Brazil's new President Lula warned that any move against the country's democracy will be punished.

Back in this country, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to let New York state continue enforcing a gun ban in sensitive locations, for now. Those locations include schools, playgrounds and Times Square. The justices turned away a plea by gun owners to block the law while a lower court hears their suit against it.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden had cancerous lesions removed today from above her right eye and along her left chest. The White House physician says all of the cancerous tissue was removed in a daylong procedure at Walter Reed National Medical Center outside Washington. Another lesion her left eyelid is being examined. The so-called Mohs surgery slices away thin layers of skin until all signs of cancer are gone.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital today and sent home to continue his recovery. Just nine days ago, he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati and had to be resuscitated. The Bills say the team will welcome Hamlin back when he feels ready to return.

And on Wall Street, stocks rallied again on hopes that inflation is easing. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 269 points to close it 33973. The Nasdaq rose 189 points, nearly 1.8 percent. The S&P 500 was up about 1.3 percent.

And legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died of bacterial meningitis. He gained fame in the 1960s with the Yardbirds, and later as a solo artist compared to the likes of Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix. Beck when eight Grammys, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and influenced generations of guitarists.

Here he is back in 2016 playing "Beck's Bolero."

