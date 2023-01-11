News Wrap: Rep. George Santos insists he will not resign amid calls for him to step down

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Wednesday, newly-elected GOP Congressman George Santos insisted he will not resign after Republican Party leaders in his New York district called for him to quit, the Supreme Court agreed to let New York state continue enforcing a gun ban in sensitive locations and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital and sent home to continue his recovery.
Geoff Bennett:
In the day's other headlines: New thunderstorms arrived in Northern California as rain eased across the rest of the state. The death toll stood at 17 after days of downpours.
In Los Angeles, road crews worked today to repair a sinkhole caused by the heavy rains. Crews have also been clearing roads in the hard-hit town of Montecito, where thousands had to flee this week.
George Quirin, Montecito Resident:
Several people have lost their lives. And they're cleaning it up really fast here. They're doing an amazing job on that. So, hopefully they will get it all passable soon.
More than half of California's counties have been declared disaster areas, with yet another major storm expected on Friday.
There's word that aides to President Biden have found more classified documents from his days as vice president. Mr. Biden's lawyers made the initial discovery at his former office at a Washington think tank. Now NBC News and others report at least one more batch of documents has turned up at a separate site. No other details are yet available.
Newly elected GOP Congressman George Santos insisted today that he will not resign. That's after Republican Party leaders in his New York district called for him to quit. They pointed to his lies about everything from his career to his heritage, including a claim that his family members were Holocaust survivors.
Joseph Cairo, Nassau County, New York, Republican Party Chairman:
His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives, and, in particular, his fabrications went too far. Many groups were hurt. Specifically, I look at those families that were touched by the horrors of the Holocaust and feel for them.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said today that Santos will not serve on any key congressional committees. Beyond that, House Republican leaders have taken no action so far.
The Republican-led House is taking action abortion early into its majority, approving two measures today. One, a resolution, condemns attacks on anti-abortion facilities, including pregnancy crisis centers. The other is a bill to penalize doctors who refuse care to an infant surviving an abortion attempt, an already rare occurrence. Neither measure is expected to pass the Democratic-led Senate.
In Brazil, the new leftist government braced for more far right protests in cities across that country. Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the capital complex in Brasilia on Sunday and called for new demonstrations this evening. In response, police in Brasilia shut down the main avenue and set up checkpoints.
The new head of capital security said his forces will be ready this time.
Ricardo Cappelli, Federal District Security Intervenor (through translator):
There are some protests planned today in the Federal District. We want to reassure the population and federal employees that there is no chance that the unacceptable facts that happened on the 8th will happen again.
Brazil's new President Lula warned that any move against the country's democracy will be punished.
Back in this country, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to let New York state continue enforcing a gun ban in sensitive locations, for now. Those locations include schools, playgrounds and Times Square. The justices turned away a plea by gun owners to block the law while a lower court hears their suit against it.
First lady Dr. Jill Biden had cancerous lesions removed today from above her right eye and along her left chest. The White House physician says all of the cancerous tissue was removed in a daylong procedure at Walter Reed National Medical Center outside Washington. Another lesion her left eyelid is being examined. The so-called Mohs surgery slices away thin layers of skin until all signs of cancer are gone.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital today and sent home to continue his recovery. Just nine days ago, he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati and had to be resuscitated. The Bills say the team will welcome Hamlin back when he feels ready to return.
And on Wall Street, stocks rallied again on hopes that inflation is easing. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 269 points to close it 33973. The Nasdaq rose 189 points, nearly 1.8 percent. The S&P 500 was up about 1.3 percent.
And legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died of bacterial meningitis. He gained fame in the 1960s with the Yardbirds, and later as a solo artist compared to the likes of Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix. Beck when eight Grammys, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and influenced generations of guitarists.
Here he is back in 2016 playing "Beck's Bolero."
(MUSIC)
Jeff Beck was 78 years old.
