News Wrap: At least 17 dead as Pacific storms batter California

The rioters supported defeated President Jair Bolsonaro, and demanded the ouster of the new government.

Russian forces are intensifying attacks in Eastern Ukraine, escalating already savage fighting. Reports today indicated Russians have captured most of the town of Soledar, trying to cut off the key city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province. Ukrainian officials said artillery, mortars, and rocket fire have laid waste to the area. They said the Russian strategy is to reduce whole cities to rubble.

The World Health Organization today urged countries to recommend that passengers resume wearing masks on long-distance flights. That came as a new subvariant of COVID-19 is spreading. In the U.S., it's now accounting for more than a quarter of new cases. The WHO also recommends a return to pre-flight testing.

Meanwhile, two Democrats in the House of Representatives here in the U.S. filed an ethics complaint against freshman Republican George Santos of New York. He's acknowledged lying about his background and education. The complaint raises questions about his finances. Congressmen Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres pressed GOP leaders to back an investigation.