News Wrap: California faces another round of storms and flooding

Geoff Bennett:

Officials say the storms have not ended California's long-running drought, but have helped ease dry conditions and replenish water supplies.

The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in President Joe Biden's former institute. The White House said today that a — quote — "small batch of documents" with classified markings were discovered as Biden's personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center where the president kept an office when after he left the vice presidency.

A special grand jury in Georgia has finished investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies committed crimes trying to overturn the 2020 election. A judge in Atlanta dissolved the grand jury panel today. There's a hearing later this month on whether to make its report public. The local district attorney will decide whether to seek indictments based on the findings.

The U.S. House of Representatives is facing a new fight tonight after last week's showdown over selecting a speaker. This time, the issue will be the rules governing the chamber for the next two years. Newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy must wrangle support from GOP hard-liners and moderates, as some of the moderates are questioning the concessions he made to far right lawmakers to win his post.

Iran sentenced three more anti-government protesters to death today after hanging two men on Saturday. The country's courts said at least four condemned protesters have been executed since September. At the Vatican today, Pope Francis broke his silence over Iran's protests and condemned the executions.

Pope Francis, Leader of Catholic Church (through translator): The death penalty cannot be employed for a purported state justice, since it does not constitute a deterrent, nor render justice to victims, but only fuels the thirst for vengeance. I appeal then for an end to the death penalty, which is always inadmissible since it attacks the inviolability and the dignity of the person.