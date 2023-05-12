News Wrap: Airstrikes rock Khartoum as another truce in Sudan collapses

In our news wrap Friday, airstrikes rocked Sudan's capital city Khartoum as another truce between the country’s warring generals appeared to collapse, clashes between Israel and Islamic Jihad raged for a fourth straight day and the Congressional Budget Office says the U.S. faces a significant risk of running out of cash within the first two weeks of June without a debt limit increase.

