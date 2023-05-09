News Wrap: Russia’s Victory Day celebrations downsized as military struggles in Ukraine

In our news wrap Tuesday, Russia's Victory Day celebrations were sharply downsized as its military struggles in Ukraine, the U.S. DOJ said it disrupted a Russian spyware campaign that lasted 20 years, Israeli air strikes killed three commanders of Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and protests erupted across Pakistan after authorities arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges.

