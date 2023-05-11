News Wrap: U.S. COVID-19 health emergency ends

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other headlines: The end of the COVID health emergency also put an end to vaccine mandates for federal employers and contractors. Extra food aid and automatic reenrollment in Medicaid are expiring as well.

The nation's COVID death toll has stopped 1.1 one million, and the virus is still killing about 1,000 Americans each week.

A second debt limit meeting between President Biden and congressional leaders has been postponed from tomorrow to next week. The White House announced that late today. The president hosted an initial meeting on Tuesday, but there was no immediate sign of progress toward averting default. Now both sides say the delay is a sign that staff negotiators are making progress.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered Imran Khan's release. It declared the former prime minister's arrest Tuesday on corruption charges was illegal. His detention sparked some of Pakistan's most violent unrest in years. At least 10 people were killed, with more than 2,000 arrested.

Khan's supporters cheered the courts ruling today. They said it corrected a mistake that never should have happened.