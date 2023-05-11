News Wrap: U.S. COVID-19 health emergency ends

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz:
In the day's other headlines: The end of the COVID health emergency also put an end to vaccine mandates for federal employers and contractors. Extra food aid and automatic reenrollment in Medicaid are expiring as well.
The nation's COVID death toll has stopped 1.1 one million, and the virus is still killing about 1,000 Americans each week.
A second debt limit meeting between President Biden and congressional leaders has been postponed from tomorrow to next week. The White House announced that late today. The president hosted an initial meeting on Tuesday, but there was no immediate sign of progress toward averting default. Now both sides say the delay is a sign that staff negotiators are making progress.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered Imran Khan's release. It declared the former prime minister's arrest Tuesday on corruption charges was illegal. His detention sparked some of Pakistan's most violent unrest in years. At least 10 people were killed, with more than 2,000 arrested.
Khan's supporters cheered the courts ruling today. They said it corrected a mistake that never should have happened.
Mohammad Aftab, Imran Khan Supporter (through translator):
Imran Khan's release proves we knew the truth. We are pleased with the court's decision. If they hadn't released Khan, we would have spilled the last drop of our blood for him. Now we will continue to stand firm.
There was no word on exactly when Khan will be released, but Pakistan's interior minister vowed to arrest him again.
The fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad shows no sign of ending. Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza claimed its first Israeli victim this week, a 70-year-old man. In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes killed two more Islamic Jihad commanders. All told, 29 Palestinians have died. Israel says several were killed by failed rocket launches. Palestinians have fired more than 600 rockets this week.
Back in this country, prosecutors in New York say they are charging a man with second-degree manslaughter in the choke hold death of Jordan Neely. The case gained national attention after Daniel Penny use the choke hold on Neely, who had been screaming during a subway ride. Penny will be arraigned tomorrow.
In economic news:
more signs today that inflationary pressures may be easing. The Labor Department reports wholesale prices in April were up 2.3 percent from a year earlier. That's the smallest annual increase in two years. A report on Wednesday showed retail inflation is also slowing.
And on Wall Street, stocks had a mostly down day. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 221 points to close at 33309. The Nasdaq rose 22 points. The S&P 500 slipped seven.
