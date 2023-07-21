News Wrap: Ala. lawmakers approve congressional map without 2nd majority-Black district

In our news wrap Friday, lawmakers in Alabama refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district, a move that could defy an order from the U.S. Supreme Court, Russian forces kept Ukraine's Odesa region under heavy bombardment and Lionel Messi makes his American debut with his new team, Inter Miami.

