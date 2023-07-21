News Wrap: Ala. lawmakers approve congressional map without 2nd majority-Black district

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Friday, lawmakers in Alabama refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district, a move that could defy an order from the U.S. Supreme Court, Russian forces kept Ukraine's Odesa region under heavy bombardment and Lionel Messi makes his American debut with his new team, Inter Miami.
Support Provided By:
Learn more