News Wrap: Cities in southern Ukraine suffer 3rd straight night of Russian bombardment

Neha Poonia:

I'm Neha Poonia in New Delhi.

Now, just last week, all that you see behind me was a thriving urban slum home to about 5,000 people. Now you can barely see the homes and the farms that stood here. For the last two weeks, much of India's capital city has been waterlogged and its low-lying areas completely inundated. It's the worst flooding that Delhi has seen in more than five decades, and experts are blaming climate change.

This month, Delhi received 110 percent more rainfall than it usually does, shattering a 45-year record. The incessant rainfall led to the city's Yamuna River to breach its banks when it surged past what authorities called the danger mark.

The Indian army and the national disaster response force used boats to pull people to safety. Authorities say many didn't want to leave their homes, staying perched on their roofs for days; 25,000 people were evacuated, and most of them are now living in hastily assembled makeshift shelters along roads like this one.

This is usually one of Delhi's busiest junctions, but it's now been shut down for regular traffic. While the incessant rainfall has finally stopped, it will be a while until these people are able to return home.

Officials are warning of waterborne diseases and dengue, so the danger isn't over yet.