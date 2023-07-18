News Wrap: Phoenix hits 110 degrees for 19 straight days, record for major U.S. city

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Tuesday, Phoenix experienced a 19th straight day at or above 110 degrees, the longest hot streak ever for a major American city, an American soldier is being held in North Korea after escaping custody in South Korea where he was held on assault charges and Israelis stepped up their protests against taking power away from the nation's courts.
Geoff Bennett:
In the day's other headlines: The heat that's been baking a huge swathe of the country set a new record.
Phoenix sweated through a 19th straight day at or above 110 degrees, the longest hot streak ever for a major American city. With no relief in sight, Salvation Army members in Phoenix have been handing out water and supplies at homeless encampments.
Scott Johnson, The Salvation Army Southwest Division:
People out here are struggling. And it's important for the Salvation Army to continue to provide this service, because it's lifesaving. Some ice cold water, a hat, some sunscreen, anything like that is a lifeline for people in need.
In the east, search efforts in Pennsylvania continued for a fourth day for two children who were swept away by flash flooding over the weekend.
Meantime, severe heat gripped Southern and Eastern Europe for another day. Tourists in Italy and Spain braved the blistering temperatures with water and fans. A U.N. weather agency warned temperatures could hit a record 120 degrees in the days ahead. And, in China, readings topped 95 degrees in Beijing again today. That's happened 27 days this year.
In Greece, wildfires intensified overnight after forcing thousands of people to flee on Monday. Northwest of Athens, high winds fanned the flames up and over hillsides, as tanker planes doused the area with water. Crews were able to tame one fire after it charred fields and devastated seaside towns.
Giorgos Nikolaou, Greece Resident (through translator):
I only have my bathing suit, which I swim in, and this shirt. I have nothing else. I don't even have other shoes. We were here 32 years. There isn't even a place to sleep.
The extreme heat in Southern Europe has only made fire conditions worse by drying out vegetation.
An American soldier is being held in North Korea tonight. Officials say Private 2nd Class Travis King had been jailed in South Korea on assault charges. He was being sent home to face military discipline when he escaped. From there, King made it to Panmunjom, the truce village in the demilitarized zone between the Koreas. He joined a tour group, then ran across the border. So far, North Korea has been silent on the incident.
Israelis stepped up their protests today against taking power away from the nation's courts. Thousands turned out for a so-called day of disruption. They blocked traffic and set off smoke bombs outside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The bill is slated for a final vote in Israel's Parliament next week.
Amid that unrest, Israel's figurehead President Isaac Herzog assured President Biden that Israeli democracy is strong. The two met at the White House and discussed the judicial overhaul plan and more. President Biden said America's friendship with Israel is — quote — "simply unbreakable." Herzog addresses Congress tomorrow.
And on Wall Street, walls stocks moved higher on financial industry profit's and advances in A.I. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 366 points, or 1 percent, to close near 34952. The Nasdaq rose 108 points. The S&P 500 added 32 for its best finish since April of last year.
