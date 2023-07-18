News Wrap: Phoenix hits 110 degrees for 19 straight days, record for major U.S. city

Geoff Bennett:

The extreme heat in Southern Europe has only made fire conditions worse by drying out vegetation.

An American soldier is being held in North Korea tonight. Officials say Private 2nd Class Travis King had been jailed in South Korea on assault charges. He was being sent home to face military discipline when he escaped. From there, King made it to Panmunjom, the truce village in the demilitarized zone between the Koreas. He joined a tour group, then ran across the border. So far, North Korea has been silent on the incident.

Israelis stepped up their protests today against taking power away from the nation's courts. Thousands turned out for a so-called day of disruption. They blocked traffic and set off smoke bombs outside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The bill is slated for a final vote in Israel's Parliament next week.

Amid that unrest, Israel's figurehead President Isaac Herzog assured President Biden that Israeli democracy is strong. The two met at the White House and discussed the judicial overhaul plan and more. President Biden said America's friendship with Israel is — quote — "simply unbreakable." Herzog addresses Congress tomorrow.

And on Wall Street, walls stocks moved higher on financial industry profit's and advances in A.I. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 366 points, or 1 percent, to close near 34952. The Nasdaq rose 108 points. The S&P 500 added 32 for its best finish since April of last year.

